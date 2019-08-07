British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel

PHOTO: AFP file
Cheow Sue-Ann
The New Paper

Three British Airways (BA) crew members have been suspended and could lose their jobs after they allegedly ran naked in a Singapore hotel.

The two men and a woman, who have been sent home, were part of a drinking session during a stopover here, The Sun reported on Thursday last week.

Quoting an inside source, the British news site said the cabin crew had smuggled alcohol from the plane to "have a good time" during their layover after a 14-hour flight from Heathrow Airport in London.

"There were some frisky crew members on this plane. There was snogging and stripping and fumbling between the crew members, who were all naked," the source alleged.

"It didn't take long for 'spin the bottle' to start - it is a drinking game with ludicrous and increasingly daring forfeits designed to get everyone steaming drunk."

While intoxicated, the trio accepted a dare to run naked up and down a corridor while knocking on the doors of other guests.

Among those disturbed by their antics was a BA official, who was said to have been "disgusted" and reported them to their bosses in London.

The Sun also quoted sources as saying officials at the Singapore hotel were fed up with the behaviour of the BA crew after allegations of sex assault and a staff member being thrown in a pool.

It is not known which hotel the BA crew were staying in.

When contacted by The New Paper, BA said in an e-mail: "We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our teams around the world at all times and we are investigating what happened.

"We do not tolerate unruly behaviour by colleagues and will always fully investigate claims and take whatever action is required."

Last year, BA cabin crew were linked to a case of outrage of modesty in a Singapore hotel.

British media reported that a crew member had allegedly raped an air stewardess while on a stopover here.

The incident allegedly occurred during "an off-duty drinks party", the Daily Mail reported. The incident was believed to have occurred at Hotel Jen Tanglin, The Straits Times reported.

A 46-year-old British man was subsequently arrested. The outcome of the case is not known.

Several British and international news sites have reported that Johannesburg, Las Vegas, Bangkok and Singapore are some of the cities where BA employees are notorious for their behaviour.

Cabin crew contacted by TNP said while drinking and room parties are fairly common among crew members, the behaviour of the three BA crew members was out of line but not entirely unheard of.

A crew member who has been in the industry for more than two decades said he has heard of incidents where crew members became intoxicated and behaved inappropriately.

Requesting anonymity, he added that there were cases where crew members found themselves in compromising or compromised positions, often of a sexual nature, but chose not to report them to avoid trouble.

Commenting on the behaviour of the BA trio, he said: "They have done something unacceptable and illegal, and must face the consequences even if they lose their jobs."

A former stewardess who wanted to be known only as Rachel said while sex and interactions of a sexual nature are not uncommon among crew members and pilots, they are usually not carried out in such a public and extreme manner.

She said: "(What the BA crew did) seems overboard, because wherever you go, you must be aware that you are representing your airline and your country."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

British Airways drinking
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
How easy is it for working Singaporeans to meet the CPF full retirement sum when they reach the age of 55?
Airbnb rolls out luxury homes and castles - here&#039;s what a lavish holiday close to home looks like
Airbnb rolls out luxury homes and castles - here's what a lavish holiday close to home looks like
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Myolie Wu and husband welcome baby No. 2
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
Singaporean driver fined $2,600 for switching car licence plate in Malaysia
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
2-year-old Malaysian girl dies after choking on bread
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Milk tea shop staff in China caught making drinks with rotten fruit
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Mulan live-action trailer spawns Liu Yifei makeup memes
Good deals must share July 8-17: 90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian Discount and other deals
Good deals must share July 8-17: 90 cents LiHO milk tea, $10 Guardian Discount and other deals
British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel
British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
Man nabbed on bus for inappropriate behaviour
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl
The sad tale behind the knife skills of a 6-year-old Chinese girl
Song Hye-kyo spotted in public for first time after news of divorce from Song Joong-ki
Song Hye-kyo spotted in public for first time after news of divorce from Song Joong-ki

LIFESTYLE

5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore
Here's where you can get Japan's famous giant cotton candy in Orchard
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
Five scary tourist spots around the globe for thrill-seekers
All you need to know about birthmarks
All you need to know about birthmarks

Home Works

8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)
5 unexpected costs of owning a home (and ways to avoid them)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore&#039;s kaya toast, confesses to eating &#039;50 pieces&#039; before performance
Kim Jae Hwan professes love for Singapore's kaya toast, confesses to eating '50 pieces' before performance
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Oxygen tank hauled onstage at gag-filled 5566 concert
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
Local celebrities take on #bottlecapchallenge with hilarious results
&#039;Alien-looking&#039; Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans
'Alien-looking' Aaron Kwok in live-stream video shocks fans

SERVICES