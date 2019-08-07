British Airways crew ran naked in Singapore hotel

Three British Airways (BA) crew members have been suspended and could lose their jobs after they allegedly ran naked in a Singapore hotel.

The two men and a woman, who have been sent home, were part of a drinking session during a stopover here, The Sun reported on Thursday last week.

Quoting an inside source, the British news site said the cabin crew had smuggled alcohol from the plane to "have a good time" during their layover after a 14-hour flight from Heathrow Airport in London.

"There were some frisky crew members on this plane. There was snogging and stripping and fumbling between the crew members, who were all naked," the source alleged.

"It didn't take long for 'spin the bottle' to start - it is a drinking game with ludicrous and increasingly daring forfeits designed to get everyone steaming drunk."

While intoxicated, the trio accepted a dare to run naked up and down a corridor while knocking on the doors of other guests.

Among those disturbed by their antics was a BA official, who was said to have been "disgusted" and reported them to their bosses in London.

The Sun also quoted sources as saying officials at the Singapore hotel were fed up with the behaviour of the BA crew after allegations of sex assault and a staff member being thrown in a pool.

It is not known which hotel the BA crew were staying in.