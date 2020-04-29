British expatriate pays $10,000 a month to rent Sentosa Cove swimming pool during circuit breaker

When his condominium's swimming pool was closed as part of circuit breaker measures, one man found a way to clock in some laps.

After all, when there's a will, there's a way. Even if it means splashing out $30,000 on renting his very own swimming pool.

A British expatriate initially planned on renting an entire bungalow in Ocean Drive, Sentosa Cove, which is near his home at Cape Royal Condominium.

Except, shelling out $30,000 per month for it proved to be far too much for him, according to Edgeprop Singapore.

When real estate agent Lester Chen asked him why he wanted to rent the bungalow in the first place, the unnamed man simply replied that the pool in his estate was closed due to the circuit breaker.

Since the expatriate specifically wanted a private swimming pool for him and his two kids to exercise in, Chen suggested renting just the pool and the garden instead.

"I spoke to the owner and we agreed to lease out the pool and garden on two conditions," Chen told Bloomberg. "First, it will only be a short-term lease of three months. And if someone else wanted to rent the bungalow in its entirety, we can terminate the agreement."

The tenant agreed to a price of $10,000 per month and the deal was closed in two days.

This also happens to be the first time Chen has rented out just the amenities in a private property.

According to the real estate agent, he has received many enquiries hoping to rent bungalows in Sentosa Cove for their facilities.

However, negotiations are still underway for most cases because there is a wide gap price gap between what the landlords and tenants are asking for, Chen said.

As part of Singapore's Covid-19 regulations, amenities in condominiums have been closed to prevent people from mingling. Just last week, residents in four condominiums were fined for non-compliance after they used the gym and the pool.

