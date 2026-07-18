British man nabbed for allegedly stealing from 6 retail shops at Changi Airport

A British man will be charged in court on Saturday (July 18) after he was arrested for allegedly stealing from retail shops in Changi Airport.

Police said in a news release on Friday night that they were alerted to a case of shop theft at The Shilla Cosmetics & Perfumes outlet, located in the transit area of Changi Airport Terminal 3, on Wednesday night.

The 56-year-old's alleged offence came to light when a retail staff discovered a missing item from the Chanel display shelf and went on to review closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

He was seen taking the item and leaving the shop without paying.

Officers from the Airport Police Division established the identity of the man through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV footage.

The British national was detained in the transit area before his departure flight within an hour of the report being lodged.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the man had also allegedly committed shop theft at five other retail shops in Changi Airport Terminals 2 and 3.

He is believed to have taken various items including keychains, perfumes, and a bracelet without paying.

According to the police, the total value of the stolen items is approximately $1,200. They were recovered from the man's possession after his arrest.

He will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of theft in dwelling.

If found guilty of the said offence, the man could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com