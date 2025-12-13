British TikToker responds to comments against pouring soup into dry bak chor mee: 'I need to go to soup school!'

A British TikToker could be making us rethink how we eat our bak chor mee (minced meat noodles).

In a video posted on Dec 10, Sam Lynas visited San Xiang Bak Chor Mee at ABC Brickworks Market & Food Centre and showed himself pouring soup into his dry bak chor mee.

The 37-year-old marketing consultant is on a quest to visit all 248 Michelin-recognised eateries in Singapore, and this was his third stop.

"It's a bittersweet symphony and an absolute spanker," Lynas said while mixing the various ingredients together with the noodles.

"The soup is clean as a whistle," he said in the video. "I added them to the noodles just to break them up a little bit."

As of Dec 13, the video has over 56,000 views on TikTok and more than a hundred comments.

One said: "Why pour the soup? You should eat with sauce."

"I need to go to soup school!" Lynas replied to the comment.

"I thought it was like when you order something dry or wet. And I just made it wet? I had a little extra vinegar with chilli in it so I figured that this was the dipping sauce," he added.

Another comment said: "Nooooo… Don't pour the soup into your noodles," to which Lynas responded: "Whooooooooops! Sorry for the soupnami!"

However, some netizens were in support.

"Eat whatever you like. At least you love and enjoy our local food," one wrote.

"It's so good to see you all infused with local culture, terminologies while mixing them up with a twist of your linguistic heritage! Ignore the suggestions," another said.

Speaking to AsiaOne today (Dec 13), Lynas said he was very surprised by all the responses.

"I've always poured soup into my noodles, I thought it was very normal. I'm incredibly appreciative of everyone who watched my video and gave me feedback."

Lynas added that he was eating wonton noodles at Old Airport Road yesterday and stopped himself from pouring the entire bowl of soup into the dish.

"A couple of spoonfuls were much better, the noodles were glistening," he said. "Everybody on TikTok was right!"

