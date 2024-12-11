'Bro, you stupid or what': Woman says delivery driver takes CCTV camera instead of package placed outside door

How did this happen?

A woman placed a package outside her door to be collected by the delivery driver, but he took something else instead

"I want share a very bizarre incident that happened to me," said Stomp contributor Joan, who has an online business and relies on a delivery company to ship orders to her customers.

"As I have multiple orders daily, for the sake of convenience of not having to keep opening the door and cause my dogs to bark, I would always place the package outside and leave a delivery note for the driver, informing them that the package is near the gate with the address of the recipient.

"So just take and go, as I've already made payment in the app through credit."

On Nov 21, she did her usual and took her dog for a walk.

"One hour after I had placed the order, I noticed that the package was still there, but my CCTV camera was missing," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"I open the app and saw that the driver have taken a photo of my CCTV camera as 'proof of pickup'.

"I honestly don't understand how the driver was unable to see the actual package with the address written clearly on it on the gate, but instead, chose to remove my CCTV camera, thinking that was the actual item that was supposed to be delivered."

She contacted the delivery driver and threatened to report to the police about the "stolen" camera if he didn't return it, which he did, but it was damaged.

The Stomp contributor shared screenshots of the messages, one of which said: "Bro, u stupid or what."

She told Stomp: "Till now, I have no idea how he manages to put in the effort to remove it. I am truly out of words.

"Luckily, the driver did not deliver it."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.