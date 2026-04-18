3,000 broadband services customers affected by fibre service outage: NetLink

Customers of several internet services providers (ISPs) in Singapore, including Singtel, Starhub, M1, MyRepublic and Simba, have reported issues with broadband services on Saturday (April 18).

Checks by AsiaOne on outage tracking platform Downdetector at 1.30pm show spikes in reports from around 10.50am.

Based on reports from users, broadband internet services were the most commonly reported issue.

In a statement issued on its social media platforms at 11.45am, Singtel said it is aware of the issue, adding that it understands that this may be due to construction activities at a site that is affecting several operators.

"Our engineers are investigating. We apologise for the inconvenience caused," a Singtel spokesperson said, adding that further updates will be provided.

In response to a customer's feedback on its Facebook, M1 said that it was informed of the issue by NetLink Trust at around 10.40am. The ISP added that some connections may not be affected.

Customers in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol affected

In a statement posted on its website at 1.15pm, NetLink Trust said broadband services in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol have been affected.



It added that they are working with ISPs to restore services "as soon as possible".



NetLink Trust designs, builds, owns and operates the passive fibre network infrastructure of Singapore’s Nationwide Broadband Network (NBN).

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