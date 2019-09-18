Broken IV needle found at Tampines playground, says man

It's often tough when kids run amok, but this alarming find at a neighbourhood playground is a warning to parents to stay alert.

Muhammad Alamin took to Facebook on Sept 15 to share a picture of an intravenous (IV) needle that he said he had found at a Tampines playground, reminding parents to be vigilant.

He wrote: "Dearest parents, I know your children are excited to play. But please please please… Please check the playground for hazards. Found this on the playground. Imagine a kid falling and [this] accidentally [stabs] them, or if a curious kid picks it up and plays with it."

According to Alamin, he had spotted the needle at a playground at Block 207 on Tampines Street 21.

While it's not clear where the needle was from, it was broken and appeared to contain dried blood.

"What made it dangerous was that when I picked it up, the broken part was pointing upwards, needless to say, anyone barefooted would surely step on it and have a cut," he said.

WebMD says that the risk of disease transmission in such cases is generally low, but it is possible to contract blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis B, hepatitis C and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

And IV needles aren't the only biohazard that inconsiderate strangers leave lying around.

According to Alamin, he has also come across used condoms and syringes in the past.

Meanwhile, the parents in Alamin's comments section aren't taking any chances.

