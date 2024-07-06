Brothel in disguise? 4 women nabbed for prostitution at Holland Village 'spa'

While a notice saying "vulgar activities are prohibited" was plastered on the wall, items such as sexy lingerie and emergency contraceptives lay behind closed doors of a 'spa'.

On June 25, four women aged between 29 and 50 were arrested on suspicion of providing sexual services in the massage parlour during an anti-crime blitz.

Nestled in a cluster of food and beverage establishments in Holland Village, the 'spa' appeared inconspicuous, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Beyond the shelves of nail art and healthcare products, a curtain hid two massage beds, a sofa and two other partitions.

Sexy outfits and lingerie were also seen hanging on the wall next to the massage beds.

Two women each sat on a massage bed as they waited to be questioned by the police. One of them told the police she recently started work in the 'spa'.

During the raid, the police found emergency contraceptives, lubricants, as well as medicine for women beside the massage beds.

According to the police, the spa was under investigation for allegedly operating without a valid licence.

Vice-related activities were detected in the spa, leading to the arrests of four women there.

These arrests come from one of Singapore's largest anti-crime blitzes to date, where 871 men and 577 women are being investigated for various offences, said the police on Friday (July 5).

In a statement, the police said that the multi-agency blitz, conducted from June 10 to June 30, saw the deployment of more than 2,200 officers from the seven police land divisions in over 1,130 operations.

Police officers also conducted checks on more than 10,400 people, of whom 512 were arrested in connection with a variety of offences involving vice, gambling, drug activities and illegal activities occurring in massage establishments and public entertainment outlets.

The police also raided KTV lounges where hostesses were found to be undressed.

Nine women were arrested for providing sexual services in a KTV lounge located in the basement of Cuppage Plaza, while one woman was arrested for working without a proper work permit, reported The Straits Times.

Director of Operations, Senior Assistant Commissioner Gregory Tan said: "The three-week anti-crime blitz is part of the police's ongoing efforts to clamp down on crime and illegal activities.

"The police remain steadfast in our commitment to upholding law and order."

