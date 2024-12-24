Brother of Makansutra's KF Seetoh killed in suspected gas blast in Italy

The brother of renowned local food critic KF Seetoh was killed and his 52-year-old Taiwanese wife missing following an explosion at their villa in Tuscany, Italy, on Saturday (Dec 21).

Singaporean Seetoh Kwok Meng, 68, was with his wife Chang Kai En at his villa in the Italian town of Molazzana when the tragedy occurred shortly before midnight.

The couple had reportedly just returned home after having dinner with friends.

Seetoh's body was found under the rubble outside his house at 9:40am on Sunday, while the search for his missing wife is currently ongoing.

According to local news outlet Corriere Fiorentino, dozens of people, including firefighters and 118 volunteers, rushed to the scene to assist.

The explosion caused a loud noise heard miles away, partially collapsing the roof and leaving the building heavily damaged but still standing.



Andrea Tognocchi, a rescurer, told local news outlet II Tirreono that the house had an external methane gas system. A gas leak was believed to have caused the explosion.



“As soon as we arrived, we smelled a strong gas odor,” said Tognocchi, adding that the gas dissipated after they closed the external pipe.

A video was also posted on Twitter by the local fire fighting department in the aftermath of the explosion.

[embed]https://twitter.com/vigilidelfuoco/status/1870883372504883710[/embed]

'They were known and well-liked by everyone'

KF Seetoh, the founder of local food guide Makansutra, also took to Facebook on Tuesday paying tribute to his older brother.

"He was the most jovial among our siblings. He hates boring moments and will crack a joke, even a funny white lie just to ease a situation," wrote KF Seetoh.

[embed]https://www.facebook.com/587852051/posts/10162821762047052/[/embed]

KF Seetoh added that Chang was particularly fond of gardening and the couple's neighbour would help them care for their plants each time they travelled back to Singapore.

He also mentioned that the couple had bought the house a few years ago from their tour guide while holidaying the area.

KF Seetoh said his whole family is still in shock as his brother had planned to return for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

The mayor of Molazzana, Andrea Talani who was also on site after the incident, added that the couple were well-liked and blended well in the village life, reported Corriere Fiorentino.

"They were well integrated into the life of the village despite the language difficulties. They were known and well-liked by everyone here in Eglio Sassi", Talani said.

[[nid:674861]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com