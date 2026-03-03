No more horsing around: Runaways seen roaming around Pasir Ris have returned safely

If you have seen videos showing two horses roaming around Pasir Ris on Tuesday (March 3) and wondering if they were generated using artificial intelligence, the answer is they are real.

In the videos, two horses — a white horse and a brown horse — were first seen "riding" against the flow of traffic outside Stratum, a private residential development, before "horsing" over to the right side of traffic outside Pasir Ris Elias Community Club.

@asiaone Two horses, one white and the other brown, were seen "horsing along" Pasir Ris Drive 3 on Tuesday (March 3) morning. AsiaOne understands that the horses are likely to have escaped from Gallop Stable's horse riding school at Pasir Ris Park, some 400m away. A staff member told AsiaOne that the two horses have since returned safely. #sgnews #Singapore #Road #Horse ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Marcus Chua, 33, who lives in a Costa Grove BTO flat, told AsiaOne that he saw several police vehicles turning into Riverina Walk, but did not see any of the horses.

Another Pasir Ris resident, Jasper Chew, who lives at Riverina Walk — a private residential estate across Pasir Ris Park — told AsiaOne that he was lying on his bed when he heard neighing outside his house.

"At first, I thought it was just my neighbour's children playing. But when I went to the balcony, I saw the (brown) horse," said the 42-year-old, noting that it was about 11.30am in the morning.

His neighbours subsequently fed the horse with apples and bananas, and Chew added that police officers arrived soon after to cordon off the area.

Horses returned 'without incident'

In one video shared with AsiaOne, police officers were seen using their fast response cars to block off two ends of a section of road, and keeping a distance from the horse.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, police said they were received a call for assistance along Elias Road at about 11.20am.

"Officers responded promptly and worked with stable staff to safely secure the horses. The horses were subsequently returned to their stables without incident," police added.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that Gallop Stable operates a horse riding school at Pasir Ris Park.

A staff member confirmed that both horses have returned safely but were reluctant to share further details.

On its Instagram story, the stable wrote: "A little adventure at Pasir Ris today. Two of our horses decided to explore the neighbourhood, but we're happy to share they are now safely back home, calm and well.

"Thank you to everyone who helped keep a lookout."

AsiaOne has reached out to the Animal and Veterinary Service for more information.

