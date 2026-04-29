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Brunei's army chief in Singapore for four-day introductory visit

Brigadier General Aldi Hassan became the 15th commander of the Royal Brunei Land Forces in August 2025
Brunei's army chief in Singapore for four-day introductory visit
Commander of the Royal Brunei Land Forces, Brigadier General Aldi Hasan, inspecting the guard-of-honour at the Ministry of Defence on Wednesday (April 29).
PHOTO: Ministry of Defence
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONApril 29, 2026 9:15 AMBYSean Ler

The commander of the Royal Brunei Land Forces, Brigadier General Aldi Hasan, is on a four-day visit to Singapore till Thursday (April 30).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said General Aldi is making his introductory visit after assuming command in August 2025. 

"The Singapore Army and the Royal Brunei Land Forces interact regularly through high-level visits, professional exchanges, cross-attendance of courses, and bilateral exercises," Mindef said.

The ministry added that these interactions  have deepened mutual understanding and people-to-people ties between personnel from both armies.

The army chief called on Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday.

They reaffirmed the "close and long-standing" bilateral defence ties between the two countries, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the two armies.

Brigadier-General Aldi bin Haji Hasan met with Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday (April 29).

The general also called on Chief of Defence Force Aaron Beng and Chief of Army Cai Dexian.

He is also scheduled to visit the Army Logistics Base, where he will be introduced to the army's personal equipment and observe a demonstration on how technology is used to improve the equipping of soldiers.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of defence relations between Singapore and Brunei. 

The jungles of Temburong in Brunei have trained generations of Singapore Armed Forces servicemen and women in survival over the past nearly five decades.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Ministry of DefenceSAF (Singapore Armed Forces)Singapore ArmyDefence and militaryBrunei
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