Brunei's army chief in Singapore for four-day introductory visit

The commander of the Royal Brunei Land Forces, Brigadier General Aldi Hasan, is on a four-day visit to Singapore till Thursday (April 30).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said General Aldi is making his introductory visit after assuming command in August 2025.

"The Singapore Army and the Royal Brunei Land Forces interact regularly through high-level visits, professional exchanges, cross-attendance of courses, and bilateral exercises," Mindef said.

The ministry added that these interactions have deepened mutual understanding and people-to-people ties between personnel from both armies.

The army chief called on Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing on Wednesday.

They reaffirmed the "close and long-standing" bilateral defence ties between the two countries, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between the two armies.

The general also called on Chief of Defence Force Aaron Beng and Chief of Army Cai Dexian.

He is also scheduled to visit the Army Logistics Base, where he will be introduced to the army's personal equipment and observe a demonstration on how technology is used to improve the equipping of soldiers.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of defence relations between Singapore and Brunei.

The jungles of Temburong in Brunei have trained generations of Singapore Armed Forces servicemen and women in survival over the past nearly five decades.

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editor@asiaone.com