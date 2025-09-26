BTO income ceiling, flat purchase age limit for singles to be raised 'when the right conditions are in place': Sun Xueling

The Government will make changes to the income ceiling for couples and the eligibility age for singles applying for Build-To-Order (BTO) flats when sufficient conditions are met, said Senior Minister of State for National Development Sun Xueling.

Speaking during the debate on the President's Address in Parliament on Sept 26, Sun said that policy space and a higher supply of BTO flats is needed before any changes to current policies can be made.

Addressing the demand for public housing, she said that the Government is taking "active steps to ensure there is housing to meet the different needs of our people".

Sun said that there is "strong broad-based housing demand" in "land scarce Singapore", highlighting young families who want their own homes and singles who want to live independently.

BTO income ceiling

In particular, she recognised concerns over the current BTO income ceiling of $14,000, which was last revised in 2019, despite incomes having gone up over the years.

"We will therefore review the income ceiling to keep pace with economic trends and ensure that the majority of Singaporean households remain eligible for HDB flats," she said.

Sun also acknowledged the "unmet demand" from singles intending to apply for BTO flats, particularly those below the current minimum qualifying age of 35 years old.

This is in spite of the "significant moves" to enhance their access to HDB flats in recent years, including expanding access to 2-room flexi BTO flats islandwide, increasing the housing grants available, and giving priority to singles when they apply to live with or near their parents for mutual care and support.

Sun said that raising the income eligibility threshold for BTO flat buyers and lowering the eligibility age for singles, can only be done "when the right conditions are in place", and that the Government is "continuing with a robust supply of public housing".

Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat has said last month that the income ceiling and age floor was being reviewed.

In an interview with the media on Aug 5, he said that an adequate supply of flats is needed to meet the increased demand that will result from such policy updates as more Singaporeans will qualify for BTO flats.

"Without a strong supply of BTO flats, we will not be able to meet this new demand… it's important for us to create the right conditions to be able to make these policy moves," he said.

He did not commit to an exact timeline on when the changes will be effected, but said that it is imperative that sufficient measures are taken so that "we will not end up with a situation where there's insufficient supply".

[[nid:722891]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com