BTO, jialat, kaypoh: Oxford English Dictionary adds new Singlish words

The next time someone tells you that your English is really jialat, you can get one up on them by showing them that jialat is a real English word.

The Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has been updated on Tuesday (March 24) with over 500 new words, including 11 entries with a Singaporean or Malaysian English etymology.

Among them are some standout additions in BTO, jialat and kaypoh, with ice kacang no doubt being an honourable mention as a delectable and iconic dessert in both Singapore and Malaysia.

The other additions are: assam laksa, agak-agak, boleh, degazette, Mat Salleh, play play and wayang.

BTO, or build-to-order, refers to the Housing Development Board's (HDB) scheme wherein HDB flats are built for Singapore citizens.

However, it can also be used as a verb, referring to the act of applying for a flat under the scheme, according to OED.

The dictionary also states that the word is "often used when discussing a couple's relationship status, as applying for a flat together under the BTO scheme is seen as an important milestone, similar to an engagement."

Jialat, used as an adjective, is a Singlish word that originally meant to indicate something as being tiresome, irksome or exhausting, according to the dictionary.

Presently, however, OED states that it is more usually used to refer to a situation that is dire, disastrous, terrible or deteriorating, or of a person that is in trouble or difficulty.

Kaypoh, which the OED indicates as being both Singlish and Malaysian English, can be used as a noun, an adjective, or a verb.

When used as a noun, it refers to an interfering or prying person or one who involves himself or herself in other people's affairs without invitation - or a busybody.

As an adjective, kaypoh simply refers to someone as being interfering, inquisitive or nosy, the OED states.

And as an intransitive verb, it means to interfere, meddle or pry.

Words around the world

The OED's March update certainly wasn't just for Singaporean and Malaysian English - new additions also include words like doomscrolling and jelly.

Doomscrolling is something the younger generation would be familiar with, referring to the action of constantly and compulsively scrolling through large quantities of upsetting or worrying online news or content on a social media platform.

Jelly, while also a recognisable dessert, also refers to being jealous.

More than 950 entries have been revised as part of this update, according to the OED's overview.

This release also sees additions from across the world, including words from Hong Kong, the Philippines, South Africa and Ireland.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com