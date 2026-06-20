Around 8,000 BTO flats to launch in October, with Bayshore and Toa Payoh projects expected to draw strong interest

Homebuyers will have nearly 8,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats to choose from in October 2026, as the Housing & Development Board (HDB) rolls out its final sales exercise of the year.

Around 7,970 flats will be offered across Bedok, Geylang, Sembawang, Tengah, Toa Payoh and Yishun. Notably, more than half of these flats will be located in mature estates, continuing HDB's efforts to increase public housing supply in established locations where resale prices have climbed over the years.

The upcoming exercise offers a broad mix of projects that cater to different groups of buyers. While some projects are expected to appeal to those who prioritise transport connectivity and mature estate amenities, others may attract buyers looking for more affordable homes, larger unit types, or long-term growth potential in newer neighbourhoods.

Bayshore projects to offer 2,500 flats in new coastal estate

Among the headline launches in October are two projects in the new Bayshore housing estate, which will offer around 2,500 flats in total. Nearly half of the supply, or 1,240 units, will consist of 2-room Flexi flats. The remaining supply will comprise around 1,170 4-room flats and 90 3-room flats.

The larger of the two developments will house around 1,640 units, including 2-room Flexi, 3-room and 4-room flats. Residents will also have access to amenities such as an eating house, shops, preschools, an Active Ageing Centre and a kidney dialysis centre.

The second project will offer about 860 units of 2-room Flexi and 4-room flats, alongside a minimart, shops and a preschool.

Both developments will be located along Bayshore Drive and close to Bayshore MRT station.

Analysts expect these projects to be classified as Plus projects due to their attractive location and proximity to transport links and amenities. If that happens, buyers will need to fulfil a 10-year minimum occupation period and may also face a subsidy clawback when they eventually sell their flats.

Why Bayshore could become one of the most sought-after launches

Industry observers expect strong demand for the Bayshore projects, particularly among singles.

The large supply of 2-room Flexi units, coupled with direct MRT access, could make the projects highly appealing to those who want to live near the city while enjoying a coastal environment. Residents will also be able to reach key employment and lifestyle destinations, such as the Central Business District and Orchard Road, within a relatively short commute.

Demand for homes in Bayshore has already been demonstrated. When the first BTO projects in the estate were launched in October 2024, the larger flats saw strong competition, with more than four applicants vying for each unit.

Toa Payoh project could become October's most competitive launch

Another project expected to attract significant attention is the upcoming development in Toa Payoh West.

The project will be built beside Caldecott MRT interchange, where the Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line meet. This gives future residents access to one of Singapore's better-connected MRT nodes.

The development will comprise around five residential blocks and include approximately 590 2-room Flexi flats, 580 4-room flats, around 230 public rental flats and about 240 Community Care Apartments.

This will be the first development in Toa Payoh to offer Community Care Apartments. These flats are designed for seniors who wish to age independently while remaining in their community. They come with senior-friendly features such as wheelchair-accessible bathrooms and are supported by health and community services.

The inclusion of Community Care Apartments could also broaden the appeal of the project. Besides seniors, interest may also come from adult children who wish to live close to their ageing parents and older homeowners looking to right-size within the same neighbourhood.

MRT connectivity and amenities add to Toa Payoh's appeal

The Toa Payoh project stands out because new BTO launches in mature estates that are directly beside MRT stations are relatively uncommon.

Caldecott MRT interchange provides direct access to the Circle Line and Thomson-East Coast Line. In addition, Stevens MRT interchange, which links to the Downtown Line, is only two stops away. This gives residents convenient access to destinations such as Orchard Road, Marina Bay and the city centre.

The project itself will feature a range of amenities, including a food court, fast-food restaurant, supermarket, childcare centre, retail shops, an Active Ageing Centre and a new neighbourhood park.

Beyond the BTO project, residents will also benefit from a future mixed-use development nearby. The project is expected to be comparable in scale to Woodleigh Mall and will feature private homes, retail spaces and community facilities. A new sports and lifestyle hub is also planned in the area and is expected to be completed around 2030, bringing more shopping, dining and recreational options to residents.

Toa Payoh and Mount Pleasant set for major transformation

The upcoming launch forms part of a much bigger transformation story.

Over the next decade, the government plans to introduce more than 10,000 new public and private homes across Toa Payoh West and Mount Pleasant. This could significantly reshape the area's housing landscape, especially since Toa Payoh is one of Singapore's oldest HDB towns and newer flats in the area remain relatively limited. Analysts believe the new housing supply could help inject a younger population into the mature estate while supporting its long-term sustainability.

At the same time, the surrounding neighbourhood still has room to evolve. Additional housing, infrastructure and amenities are expected to emerge over the coming years, giving buyers both the conveniences of an established town and the growth potential typically associated with newer estates.

Given its central location, MRT connectivity and mature estate setting, analysts expect the project to be classified as a Prime development. This means buyers would likely be subject to a 10-year minimum occupation period and a subsidy clawback, which could potentially range from around 10 per cent to 14 per cent.

Tengah returns after a three-year absence

Meanwhile, Tengah will see its first BTO launch in around three years. The upcoming project, located along Tengah Garden Avenue in the Plantation district, will offer around 710 flats ranging from 2-room Flexi units to 3-generation flats. The development will include amenities such as an eatery, minimart, shops and a preschool.

Residents will also be within a five- to ten-minute walk of two upcoming Jurong Region Line stations, which are scheduled to open progressively between 2028 and 2029. The project is also close to Pioneer Primary School and the future Tengah Garden Galleria mall, which forms part of a mixed-use development near Hong Kah MRT station.

Tengah's evolution may shape buyer demand

The Tengah that buyers see today looks very different from when the estate first started launching homes several years ago.

As of late 2025, more than 14,000 flats across 14 projects had been completed. Amenities such as Plantation Plaza and Parc Point have also started serving residents with supermarkets, food options and everyday conveniences.

Some experts believe there could be pent-up demand because no BTO project has been launched in Tengah since October 2023. However, others note that Tengah has already seen a large number of flats launched since 2018, which could moderate demand for the latest project.

Compared with projects in mature estates, Tengah may appeal more to buyers seeking larger flats and relatively affordable homes.

Chencharu and Sembawang North could offer better application chances

The October exercise will also include projects in the newer housing estates of Chencharu and Sembawang North. The Chencharu development in Yishun will offer around 1,580 flats comprising 2-room Flexi, 3-room, 4-room and 5-room units.

The project is bounded by Yishun Walk and Yishun Avenue 2 and is located opposite HomeTeamNS Khatib. Future residents will also be around a five-minute walk from Khatib MRT station. Analysts believe the project could appeal to families because of its proximity to transport links, greenery and reservoir views.

The Sembawang North project will deliver another 1,310 flats along Admiralty Lane and Sembawang Drive. Besides housing, the development will feature an eatery, supermarket, shops and a preschool. The project sits opposite Northoaks Primary School and is around a 15- to 20-minute walk from Sembawang MRT station.

Although the project is not directly beside an MRT station, residents could eventually benefit from the transformation of the nearby Sembawang Shipyard into a mixed-use waterfront district. Works on the transformation are expected to begin in 2028 after the shipyard relocates.

Like Tengah, both projects are expected to attract buyers who prioritise affordability and larger unit types.

Smaller Geylang project may see keen competition

A much smaller project in Geylang could also attract healthy demand. The development will offer around 440 flats, making it the smallest launch in the October exercise.

Located near Mattar MRT station, the project also enjoys access to established amenities such as Circuit Road Hawker Centre and MacPherson Community Club. It is also close to the future holding site of Maris Stella High School.

Because of its location and connectivity, analysts expect the project to be classified as a Plus development. The limited supply may also contribute to keen competition.

A wide range of options for different buyer profiles

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Taken together, the October BTO exercise reflects HDB's continued efforts to provide a balanced supply of homes across different locations and price points.

Projects in mature estates such as Bayshore, Toa Payoh and Geylang are expected to appeal to buyers who value connectivity and established amenities, even if competition may be intense.

Meanwhile, projects in Tengah, Chencharu and Sembawang North could attract those looking for larger homes, more affordable prices and the opportunity to benefit from the long-term growth of newer precincts.

As buyers weigh their options ahead of October, the exercise presents a wide range of opportunities, whether they prioritise convenience, affordability, future transformation or simply better odds of securing a new home.

This article was first published in 99.co.