BTS Singapore concert: Police double down on scam warning as losses cross $11,000

As tickets sell out for the Singapore leg of K-pop boy band BTS' Arirang tour, scam losses involving the "sale" of tickets have reached at least $11,000, prompting the police to remind members of the public to remain vigilant.

Sales for the four BTS concerts started in phases on Ticketmaster from June 3 to 5, selling out on June 5.

Meanwhile, online travel platform Klook, which began sales of its ticket bundles on June 5, sold out on June 6, according to a Facebook post by the platform.

Some 220,000 tickets have reportedly been sold for the four shows taking place on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 at National Stadium.

Ticket scam losses of at least $11,000

On June 2, the police issued an advisory, urging members of the public to be vigilant should they come across offers for the sale of concert tickets on messaging or social media platforms such as Telegram, Xiaohongshu, X, Carousell and Facebook.

In a follow-up advisory issued on Saturday (June 6), police said at least 14 cases of ticket sale scams for the Arirang concerts have been reported since June 1, with losses amounting to at least $11,000.

Police said most of the victims were approached through X.

In these cases, victims were instructed to pay via PayNow or by scanning a PayNow QR code. After the initial payment, the scammers would ask the victims to make additional payments for reasons like administrative fees.

These victims would later realise that they have been scammed when they did not receive the promised tickets.

Members of the public are reminded that only tickets bought on Ticketmaster and Klook are considered valid for BTS' concerts here.

In addition, Ticketmaster's terms and conditions for the sale of concert tickets indicate that tickets cannot be transferred or resold.

Those found to have used resale tickets will not be allowed into the venue and will be turned away from the concert without a refund.

"Sellers" who promise that they are able to transfer their tickets directly to anyone's Ticketmaster account after purchase are fake.

Ticketmaster does not issue tickets via email.

Carousell suspends BTS Singapore concert ticket sales

While the police is working closely with X to take down fraudulent accounts which offer resale tickets for the BTS concerts, Carousell, Meta and TikTok have taken action.

Online marketplace Carousell has suspended the sale of BTS' Singapore concert tickets on its platforms until Dec 22, in a bid to prevent its users from falling prey to scams.

Meanwhile, Meta does not allow content that promotes the buying, selling or trading of event tickets on its Facebook Marketplace.

Similarly, TikTok's policies do not support the sale of concert tickets on its TikTok Shop.

Those still in doubt can call the 24/7 ScamShield helpline at 1799 for more information.

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