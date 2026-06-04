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Van overturns after crash with car in Buangkok; buses diverted, car driver arrested

The 45-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt
Van overturns after crash with car in Buangkok; buses diverted, car driver arrested
The accident, involving a van and a car, happened at about 12.05pm on Thursday (June 4) at the junction of Buangkok Green and Hougang Street 93, near Hougang Secondary School.
PHOTO: Alice Lin (left), Facebook/Singapura Channel (right)
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJune 04, 2026 1:01 PMBYSean Ler

A 32-year-old male van driver was taken to hospital after an accident in Buangkok that led to two bus services being diverted.

The accident, involving a van and a car, happened at about 12.05pm on Thursday (June 4) at the junction of Buangkok Green and Hougang Street 93, near Hougang Secondary School.

Map showing where the accident happened.

Photographs of the accident seen by AsiaOne show a red delivery van lying on its side, across both lanes of the road.

Two notifications sent by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) via its MyTransport app between 12.25pm and 1.15pm stated that bus services 101 and 329 were diverted.

At least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine was also present at the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and SCDF said the van driver was taken conscious to Sengkang General Hospital. Another person was assessed for minor injuries but declined to taken to hospital.

Police added that a 45-year-old male car driver was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt amidst ongoing investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com

 

 

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