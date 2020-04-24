As bubble tea shops hog limelight, pet groomer asks what about grooming services

Following the Ministry of Trade and Industry's announcement on April 21 that the list of essential services has been tightened, standalone food and beverage outlets, such as shops offering bubble tea, would have to be shut.

The measures will tentatively be in place only until May 4, much to the delight and relief of many bubble tea enthusiasts, but one person has now compared those services to her industry.

Joyce Toh, a director stylist over at pet grooming centre The Pawlour, took to Facebook to air her grievances on Wednesday (April 22).

This doesn’t make ANY sense at all. You don’t need bubble tea to survive, but the animals need us to help with their... Posted by Joyce Toh on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

She lamented: "Non-essential businesses like bubble tea stores will reopen earlier and yet pet grooming is not allowed?"

In her post, she argued how pets such as dogs and cats required regular grooming for maintenance and to prevent health issues, such as skin and ear infections.

A similar post was uploaded onto The Pawlour's Facebook page.

Non-essential businesses like bubble tea will reopen earlier and yet pet grooming is not allowed? This doesn’t make any... Posted by The Pawlour - Hougang on Wednesday, April 22, 2020

According to Toh, most pet owners are not equipped with the skill or equipment to maintain their pets, stressing the importance of groomers when it comes to a pet's health.

She also claimed that "countless groomers" had appealed to have pet grooming classified an essential service, but "have gone unheard".

Pet grooming centres had to close in order to comply with the circuit breaker measures introduced on April 3.

On April 21, the circuit breaker was extended till June 1.

In a reply to AsiaOne, the Animal and Veterinary Service's group director of industry and biosecurity management Dr Chua Tze Hoong said: "Grooming of pets is not an essential service and will not be permitted during this period.

"We advise pet owners to wash and conduct simple grooming for their pets at home when necessary."

This is in line with the advisories from the Ministry of Health to minimise movement and interaction of people during the circuit breaker period.

Should the need arise, owners are able to get pet supplies online, while veterinary clinics remain open for the provision of emergency and non-elective veterinary services.

rainercheung@asiaone.com