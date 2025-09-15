'Bubbles' and 'Heartbreak': Police trendjack Mandopop hit by singer G.E.M on TikTok, go viral

A TikTok post by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Sunday (Sept 14) is going viral, racking up more than 500k views in just over a day.

The video shows two police officers running into a man impersonating as a uniformed police officer — the second time he is caught doing so — after being 'caught' as a police impersonator in an earlier TikTok post.

Realising that he is about to be exposed again, the impersonator breaks out into a series of dance moves popularised by Chinese dance group Buqi Crew as the song Pao Mo (Bubbles) by Hong Kong singer G.E.M aptly plays out in the background.

Buqi Crew, a dance group based in Chongqing, is famous for blending contemporary culture with bold dance moves. They are best known for another ongoing TikTok trend based on chart topping Chinese rap song Dazhan Hongtu.

The parts of the lyrics selected from the song about heartbreak translates to an easily relatable message: "What is there to be sad about? It's all bubbles — just like fleeting fireworks — your promises are all too fragile."

Police's social media team didn't stop 'farming' there, sneaking in bits from the Indonesian boat kid Dika's aura farming trend.

TikTokers praised SPF for being on point in social media marketing, making content on an educational matter in a relatable way.

In the first half of 2025, there were 1,762 cases of Government officials impersonation scams reported with losses totalling $126.5 million. It is also among the top five scam types in Singapore.

Members of the public are reminded that Government officials will never ask them to do the following over a phone call:

Transfer money

Disclose banking log-in details

Install mobile apps from unofficial app stores

Transfer your call to 'Police'

The public are advised to take precaution by using ACT (Add, Check, Tell) framework, which involves adding the ScamShield app and setting security features.

The public can also use the ScamShield app or call the ScamShield helpline at 1799.

