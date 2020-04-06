Budget 2020: Eligible Singaporeans to receive $300 or $600 cash payments from June 18

As Singapore faces economic uncertainty brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporeans will get help with household expenses.

2.8 million Singaporeans will be receiving cash payments under the Care and Support Package, as announced in the Unity and Resilience Budgets earlier this year.

In a press release on Thursday (June 4), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that eligible Singaporeans will receive payments of $300 or $600 from June 18.

To check the amount that you'll be receiving, check out the Singapore Budget portal here.

Graphic: Ministry of Finance

These will be paid via PayNow (NRIC), to enable Singaporeans to receive government payouts via direct bank crediting in a fast and convenient manner, MOF said.

Those who have yet to register their NRIC with PayNow can do so via their bank's mobile banking application or Internet banking platform by June 11.

Singaporeans who don't have PayNow linked to their NRIC by June 11 but have previously provided their bank account details for receiving government payouts will receive the Care and Support payment on June 25 via direct bank crediting.

Those who have not supplied their bank account details will receive the payment via cheque between June 30 and July 9.

Under the Care and Support - Cash Package, the amounts that eligible Singaporeans will receive this year is $900, $600, or $300, depending on one's assessable income for the year of assessment 2019.

Of this amount, $300 was paid in April, as part of the $600 Solidarity Payment.

In addition to the Care and Support payments, parents with at least one Singaporean child aged 20 and below in 2020 will each receive an extra $300.

Singaporeans aged 50 and above this year will each receive an extra $100 cash, in place of the earlier announced PAssion Card top-up, given the need for safe distancing during this period.

The finance ministry also cautions everyone to be vigilant against scammers pretending to be government officials. It reiterated that the government does not ask for bank account details over the phone or via email.

lamminlee@asiaone.com