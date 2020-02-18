Budget 2020: Highest projected deficit of $10.9 billion in decade to cushion coronavirus fallout

The Budget 2020 statement is a sharp climb from the $1.7 billion deficit chalked up in 2019, revised from the initial $3.5 billion deficit forecast a year ago. PHOTO: ST FILE
Grace Ho
Tham Yuen-c
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Armed with a $6.4 billion arsenal to fight the coronavirus and its fallout on the economy, this year's expansionary Budget could run a historic deficit of $10.9 billion - the highest in 10 years.

Coming in at 2.1 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), it exceeds the projected deficit of $8.7 billion in 2009 during the global financial crisis, when the Government rolled out a S$20.5 billion Resilience Package to help Singaporeans and businesses.

That deficit was eventually pared down to $0.82 billion, or just 0.3 per cent of GDP.

But unlike 2009 when the government dipped into the past reserves, some powder has been kept dry this time around - thanks to a surplus of 18.7 billion accumulated over the current term of government.

Unveiling the 2020 Budget statement on Tuesday(Feb 18), DPM Heng said that Singapore is expected to have a $10.9 billion budget deficit this year.

This is a sharp climb from the $1.7 billion deficit chalked up last year, revised from the initial $3.5 billion deficit forecast a year ago.

EXPECTED REVENUE AND EXPENDITURE

This year, revenue is expected to come in at $76.0 billion, a $1.3 billion increase over revised 2019 estimates.

This is mainly due to higher collections from statutory boards' contributions, corporate and personal income tax and other taxes. But the increase will be partly offset by decreases in vehicle quota premiums and motor vehicle taxes.

Statutory board contributions - led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) - are expected to go up by 44 per cent to $2.6 billion.

With the expected decrease in new Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quotas and weaker economic sentiment, revenues from vehicle quota premiums are estimated to dip by $0.3 billion to $2.6 billion - a 9.2 per cent fall.

Ministries' total expenditures are projected to be $83.6 billion, 7 per cent up on 2019.

Higher spending in healthcare, national development and transport, will be offset by lower development spending needs under trade and industry expenditure.

Healthcare spending is expected to spike by $1.9 billion or 16.2 per cent - thanks to higher subsidies to public hospitals and other healthcare institutions, as well as contingency funding to tackle the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Major development projects such as the Woodlands Health Campus, Singapore General Hospital Emergency Medical Building and IT infrastructure, will also add to the healthcare bill.

A $0.7 billion (7.1 per cent) increase in transport spending will go to MRT development.

BIG CONTRIBUTION FROM NET INVESTMENT RETURNS

At $17 billion, the Net Investment Returns Contribution (NIRC) last year continued to be the top contributor to government coffers, overtaking corporate and personal income tax and Goods & Services Tax (GST), the three largest sources of tax revenue.

Since 2016, the returns from Singapore's invested reserves has been the single largest source of Government revenue.

The NIRC comprises 50 per cent of the Net Investment Returns on net assets invested by GIC, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and Temasek - the three entities tasked to manage and invest the reserves - and 50 per cent of the Net Investment Income derived from past reserves from the remaining assets.

The NIRC more than doubled from $7.03 billion in 2009 to $17.05 billion last year (2019), partly due to the inclusion of government investment company Temasek in the framework in 2015.

For this year's Budget, the trend is set to continue with NIRC estimated at $18.63 billion.

In the last two years, reliance on the NIRC has increased with the component growing slightly as a percentage of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Singapore introduced the Net Investment Returns framework back in 2008. This started out with the reserves managed by GIC and the MAS. Temasek was included in the framework in 2015.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THERE IS A BUDGET SURPLUS OR DEFICIT

The Government is required to maintain a balanced Budget over each term under Singapore's Constitution. Any budget surplus or deficit cannot be carried over to the next term of government.

However, it can accumulate surpluses over its term, which is typically five years.

Under each term of Government, any surplus at the end of a fiscal year (FY) is kept as current reserves. These can be tapped, if needed, in subsequent years during its term.

Since the current term of Government took office after the 2015 general election, it has managed to accumulate surpluses, which last year were shared with Singaporeans through the Bicentennial Bonus. Low-income Singaporeans received up to S$300 in GST vouchers, among other announcements.

At the end of each term of government, the accumulated current reserves are transferred to the past reserves, which are protected by the Constitution.

The Government may draw on past reserves to supplement its budget in times of unusual expenditure needs, but only with the approval of Parliament and the President. This was done in 2009 during the global financial crisis.

A budget deficit in any given year is not an issue, so long as it can be offset by surpluses accumulated since the start of the current term of Government.

This would be the case for this year's estimated budget deficit.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

For more Singapore Budget 2020 stories, visit here.

More about
Wuhan virus Singapore Budget Budget 2020

TRENDING

Singapore Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Budget 2020: All adult Singaporeans to get one-off cash payout ranging from $100 to $300
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Remember her? Former Singapore actress Zheng Wanling pops up on Instagram with daughter
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here&#039;s why
Placing a water bottle in your car can be deadly. Here's why
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars
Singapore Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S&#039;poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Budget 2020: 10 things to know, from cash payout for S'poreans to GST not going up in 2021
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Boy, 3, found dead at foot of Ang Mo Kio block
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
Coronavirus: Office floor at Ngee Ann city cordoned off after DBS staff working there infected
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a &#039;trademark&#039;, says son Joel Choo
My relationship with Zhu Houren is a 'trademark', says son Joel Choo
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
First antiviral drug approved to fight coronavirus
&#039;Vday date with quarantine&#039;: Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
'Vday date with quarantine': Singaporean documents visit to the NCID
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Fed up AirAsia flight attendant shares tips on how to properly use the airplane toilet
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but &#039;feeling well&#039; after 1 week in NCID
Grace Assembly pastor says he misses freedom but 'feeling well' after 1 week in NCID

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Interracial dating: &#039;People still aren&#039;t used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy&#039;
Interracial dating: 'People still aren't used to an Indian girl with a Malay guy'
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market &amp; other deals this week
Return of McGriddles, free meals for nurses at Pek Kio Market & other deals this week
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here&#039;s why
We earn less than Singaporean men for the same amount of work. Here's why
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Carousell user loses $750 to face mask scammer, offers $3,000 to anyone who can track him down
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Teens are tripping their friends for likes on TikTok Skullbreaker challenge
Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?

SERVICES