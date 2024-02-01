Budget 2024: DPM Wong to deliver statement at 3.30pm on Feb 16

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the 2024 Budget statement on Feb 16 at 3.30pm in Parliament.

There will be a 'live' broadcast of the Budget statement on MediaCorp's platforms, the Ministry of Finance (MOF), government feedback unit Reach and the People's Association (PA) said on Thursday (Feb 1).

This includes Channel 5, CNA, radio stations CNA938 and Capital 958, as well as MediaCorp's meWatch.

The Singapore Association for the Deaf will also provide simultaneous sign language interpretation of the statement on Channel 5.

There will also be updates of key Budget announcements on MOF's social media platforms - Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and WhatsApp.

Members of the public can visit the MOF website and subscribe to receive the full Budget statement via email after it has been delivered.

The statement will also be available on the Singapore Budget website after delivery.

Public engagements after Budget 2024 statement

In the run-up to this year's Budget, MOF and various agencies - such as Reach and PA - have been engaging the public in discussions since last December.

Members of the public can continue to submit their views of Budget 2024 through feedback channels such as the Singapore Budget website and Reach's Budget website.

Reach will also conduct a series of engagements after the Feb 16 Budget statement, according to the media release.

For the Feb 23 "in-person Budget Conversation", Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and National Development Tan Kiat How, who is also Reach's chairman, will take part in the session in English.

Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture Community and Youth and Social and Family Development Eric Chua will share their views on March 13 in Mandarin.

Following the Budget announcements on Feb 16, Reach will also organise a series of engagements for members of the public to share their views on Budget 2024.

This includes physical listening points set up at various high traffic nodes across Singapore, a series of outdoor panel discussions, and a podcast episode in March featuring members of the Reach Advisory.

More details of these upcoming engagements will be available on the Reach Budget 2024 microsite.

Residents who are interested to attend can register their interest at https://go.gov.sg/postbudget24.

