Budget 2025 about strengthening Singapore's social support system and economy, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE – The measures announced in the 2025 Budget are not just about vouchers, but also steps Singapore is taking to strengthen the social support system and economy to ensure that nobody is left behind.

In a speech to Marsiling-Yew Tee residents on Feb 22, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he hopes the $143.1 billion spending plan announced on Feb 18 will give Singaporeans the confidence that there is a plan to take the nation forward.

He said the Government is aware of cost-of-living concerns.

“We are doing more to help all of you cope with cost-of-living pressures,” said PM Wong, who added that Budget 2025 is more than just vouchers alone.

“Beyond short-term measures, we are taking steps to strengthen our social support system and economy, so that we can continue to create good jobs and opportunities for all Singaporeans.”

The measures also provide support for families looking to have more children, and for people with disabilities and vulnerable groups.

“No one is left behind. We have a plan to ensure Singapore continues to do better year after year.

“Even in a world that is getting more troubled, more turbulent, we can move forward together with confidence and look forward to a better tomorrow,” PM Wong said, addressing the crowd gathered at De La Salle School, the start point of the Chingay@Heartlands celebration in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

The bumper Budget announced on Feb 18 includes additional support for Singaporeans.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong taking pictures with residents at the Chingay@Heartlands celebration on Feb 22.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Each eligible household will receive up to $760 in U-Save rebates and $800 in CDC vouchers, while every Singaporean aged 21 and older will receive $600 in SG60 vouchers. Seniors 60 and above will receive $200 more.

Families with more than two children will receive extra support in addition to the $500 for each child aged up to 12 in LifeSG credits.

Couples looking to have three or more children will receive up to $16,000 more for each third and subsequent Singaporean child born from Feb 18.

There is also additional support for lower-income families, including $75,000 in grants for a new two-room Flexi or three-room Standard flat on a shorter lease for second-timer families with children that live in public rental flats.

PM Wong said: “I hope the Budget will give us confidence that we have a plan to take Singapore forward, to bring all Singaporeans along, to ensure everyone moves forward together.”

Joining him on stage at the event were his fellow Marsiling-Yew Tee MPs – North West District Mayor Alex Yam, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Ms Hany Soh.

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MPs (from left) Hany Soh, Zaqy Mohamad, Lawrence Wong and Alex Yam at the Chingay@Heartlands celebration on Feb 22.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

With the theme “Flavours of Joy: Uniting Through Food”, Chingay at Marsiling-Yew Tee rolled out a procession of floats, and organised food booths and resident performances.

The procession concluded at an open field along Marsiling Industrial Estate Road, with performances by music duo Jack & Rai and others, as well as a drone show.

