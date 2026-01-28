Upcoming Budget to address cost of living, employment issues: PM Wong

The Government will address issues of public concern at Budget 2026, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

In a video on Tuesday (Jan 27), PM Wong said that he and his team have engaged Singaporeans from all walks of life about the upcoming Budget.

"We have heard your aspirations and also your concerns about the uncertain external environment, the impact of technology and AI on jobs and also on cost pressures that you face," he said in the 38-second video.

PM Wong emphasised that feedback and views from the public have been taken into consideration when constructing Budget 2026.

The video also featured footage of other MPs such as Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Manpower Shawn Huang, Leader of the House Indranee Rajah and Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow engaging with members of the public at various events.

Budget 2026 will be the first Budget since GE2025 concluded in May and Cabinet changes were made.

PM Wong will deliver the Budget 2026 statement in Parliament on Feb 12.

It will be aired live on television and radio, and a webcast link will be available on the Singapore Budget website.

