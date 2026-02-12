Budget 2026: Up to $400 in cash, $570 in U-Save rebates, $500 in CDC vouchers to help alleviate cost of living

The Government will take steps to aid Singaporeans with rising cost of living pressures, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in his Budget 2026 statement on Thursday (Feb 12).

This will be in the form of cash payouts, rebates and CDC vouchers this financial year.

The Government will be providing a cost-of-living special payment between $200 to $400 in cash to Singaporean adults earning up to $100,00 in assessable income, who do not own more than one property.

They must also be aged 21 and above in 2026 and residing in Singapore.

Annual value of residence Assessable income Annual value up to $15,000 Annual value more than $15,000, up to $31,000 Annual value more than $31,000 Up to $22,000 $400 $300 $200 More than $22,000, up to $39,000 $300 $300 $200 More than $39,000, up to $100,000 $200 $200 $200

This payment will benefit about 2.4 million adult Singaporeans, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Those living in HDB flats whose household members do not own more than one property will receive 1.5 times the amount of regular GST vouchers in the form of U-Save rebates.

These vouchers will be disbursed in April 2026, July 2026, October 2026 and January 2027, amounting to $570 for one- or two-room flats, $510 for three-room flats, $450 for four-room flats, $390 for five-room flats and $330 for executive or multi-generation flats.

This will cover about five months of utilities expenses for those living in one- or two-room flats, or about two months' expenses for those in three- and four-room flats, MOF said, with more than a million Singaporean households will benefiting from this.

Lastly, every Singaporean household will receive $500 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to be disbursed in January 2027.

These vouchers are split — half will be usable at participating supermarkets, while the other can be used at participating heartland merchants and hawkers.

"We will continue to review and enhance our social support system — across education, housing, healthcare and retirement, and for different groups, be it families, parents, seniors, persons with disabilities or caregivers," PM Wong promised.

