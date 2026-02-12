Budget 2026: Defence spending kept at 3% of GDP amidst a 'more dangerous' world

Singapore is expected to keep defence spending at around three per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP), but is prepared to spend more if the need arises, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, made the announcement in the Budget 2026 statement on Thursday (Feb 12).

Referring to the 61 state-based armed conflicts worldwide in 2024, he noted that the number was the highest recorded since World War II.

"The world has never been free of conflict. But in recent years, it has become more dangerous," said PM Wong, emphasising that the conflicts are not confined to distant regions — as in the case of the Thailand-Cambodia conflict.

He also reminded Singaporeans that the Republic's defence and survival are the sole responsibility of Singaporeans.

"History has taught us a hard lesson: no one will come to our rescue if Singapore faces a crisis," PM Wong noted.

Evolving threats, changing needs

Turning to the digital domain, he noted that Singapore is seeing a sharp rise in attacks by both state-sponsored and non-state actors in cyberspace.

"These range from scams targeting individuals, to highly sophisticated attacks on critical infrastructure systems," said PM Wong, adding that Singapore is an "attractive target".

He said: "We have faced attacks from malicious cyber actors, including hostile information campaigns and deliberate attempts to undermine our national security."

On Monday (Feb 9), Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo revealed that Singapore's four major telecom operators — Singtel, StarHub, M1, and Simba — are under threat from cyber espionage group UNC3886.

The foreign actor targeted the telecommunications sector in 2025 but did not succeed in stealing any personal or sensitive customer data.

Singapore's response — Operation Cyber Guardian — a collective cybersecurity effort involving officers from six government agencies, including the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, Digital and Intelligence Service, was possible after years of strengthening its defence.

For example, the Digital and Intelligence Service was stood up in October 2022 to defend the peace and security of Singapore from evolving and increasingly complex threats in the digital domain.

Beyond continued efforts to strengthen Singapore's cybersecurity posture, PM Wong said that Singapore will also deepen partnerships with the industry, especially owners of critical information infrastructure, to improve its preparedness and strengthen Singapore's collective cyber defence.

"It is also no longer sufficient to defend government systems alone. Many private sector companies play a critical role in delivering essential services, and their systems are likewise vulnerable," he said.

PM Wong added that Singapore's overall security-related expenditures is expected to rise in the coming years.

