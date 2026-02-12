Budget 2026: Free access to premium AI tools for Singaporeans who take training courses

Singaporeans who take up selected artificial intelligence (AI) training courses will get limited complimentary access to premium versions of AI tools.

This was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Thursday (Feb 12), among a slew of new initiatives to build AI literacy among Singaporeans.

PM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said that with AI chatbots that are widely available, they can be more than just "smarter versions of a search engine".

"Every Singaporean can take the initiative to learn and pick up AI-related skills," he said. "With the right guidance and prompts, these tools can do much more — helping users analyse information, generate ideas and solve problems."

To make pathways clearer and easier to access, he said that the SkillsFuture website will be redesigned for Singaporeans to find courses that match their work needs and proficiency levels.

There are around 1,600 AI-related courses on the SkillsFuture platform.

Singaporeans who take up selected AI training courses listed on the MySkillsFuture portal will receive free access to premium versions of AI tools for six months, he added.

The Ministry of Manpower will share more details at their Committee of Supply debates.

More than 105,000 people took up 137,000 training places related to AI on the SkillsFuture platform in 2025, according to Senior Minister of State for Education Janil Puthucheary in Parliament on Feb 3.

In his Budget speech, PM Wong also announced support for businesses and workers to adopt AI in the workplace.

These referenced several recommendations from the Economic Strategy Review released on Jan 30, which they said will position Singapore as a global leader in AI.

PM Wong said that the Government will launch a set of national AI missions, which will "drive AI-led transformation" in key sectors of the economy.

The focus will be on four sectors: advanced manufacturing, connectivity, finance and healthcare.

PM Wong will head a new National AI Council to drive the national AI agenda.

The other members are:

- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong

- Health Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung

- Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo

- Minister for Manpower and Minister-in-charge for Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng

- Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat

- Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow

On support for businesses, PM Wong said that the Enterprise Innovation Scheme, which provides 400 per cent tax deductions for qualifying activities, will include AI expenditures for Years of Assessment 2027 and 2028.

It will be capped at $50,000 per Year of Assessment.

The Productivity Solutions Grant, which supports businesses to adopt pre-approved IT solutions and equipment, will include a wider range of AI-enabled solutions.

PM Wong said that a new AI park will be established at One-North to innovate, test and scale AI solutions for businesses and public service.

For workers, the TechSkills Accelerator will be expanded to support AI skills training in non-tech occupations.

Currently, the scheme helps mid-career workers transition into tech roles.

PM Wong acknowledged that with AI, new roles will emerge and existing roles will evolve, which can create anxiety for workers.

"But we will not allow technological changes to come at the expense of workers. We will press ahead with AI- because we must," he said.

"Our commitment is clear: every Singaporean who is willing to adapt and learn will continue to secure a good job and earn a good living."

