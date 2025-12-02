Singaporeans invited to share views, suggestions on Budget 2026

Singaporeans are invited to share their views for Budget 2026 over a six-week period from Tuesday (Dec 2) until Jan 12, announced the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Individuals, organisations and businesses can provide their views and suggestions under three themes: advancing our economy; securing good jobs; and uplifting Singaporeans to progress together.

The 2026 budget is scheduled to be presented in February 2026.

Advancing our economy

In its media release on Dec 2, MOF said that a vibrant and dynamic economy is essential for creating good jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans.

It added that Singapore will continue to invest in innovation and expand productive capacity to drive new areas of growth, but must carefully manage its limited land and resources, while addressing climate change-related threats.

MOF listed the following themes and questions for the public's feedback and suggestions:

How can we facilitate a stronger culture of entrepreneurship and build a thriving ecosystem of innovation in Singapore?

How can we support businesses in Singapore to compete and grow globally?

How can we empower businesses to use new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), to transform their businesses and seize new growth opportunities?

Securing good jobs

Moving on to jobs, the ministry said the government has made substantial investments through SkillsFuture to help Singaporeans develop and enhance their skills.

Noting that new technologies, including AI, are changing industries and the role of workers, both locally and in the global economy - as countries and companies prioritise resilience over efficiency.

The questions listed by MOF for public feedback include:

How can we prepare our students and workers to secure good jobs and grow amidst a more uncertain global economy and technological changes?

What are the barriers that workers face in keeping their skills up-to-date, and how can the government better support them to do so?

How can we encourage more employers to invest in the career and skills development of their workers?

How can we help seniors stay productive, balance work and life priorities, and meet their retirement needs?

Uplifting Singaporeans to progress together

The ministry also added that Singaporeans have a part to play to build the nation as an endearing home for all - now and in the future.

"(The) government will continue to strengthen social support for Singaporeans across every stage of life, while ensuring help for those who need it the most," MOF said.

The questions listed for public feedback include:

How can we ensure that every child has opportunities to achieve their full potential, regardless of their background?

How can we provide greater assurance for seniors to age well, with more support for those who need it?

What more can be done to support persons with disabilities?

Avenues to provide views, suggestions

The government's feedback and engagement unit, Reach, will also be holding an in-person session on Jan 21, between 11.30am and 2.30pm, at Geneo Mall along Science Park Drive to gather public feedback.

Suggestions can also be submitted through five online channels from Dec 2 to Jan 12.

[[nid:724999]]

editor@asiaone.com