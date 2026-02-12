Budget 2026: More subsidies for couples to start families, continued assistance for lower-income families

Families will give more support and assurance from the Government, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said during his Budget 2026 statement in Parliament on Thursday (Feb 12).

"Many young couples hope to become parents," he said. "We want to create the right conditions, so they feel confident and ready to start a family."

He highlighted that one of the greatest concerns faced by young couples is the cost of raising a family, which successive Budgets have continued to address.

This year is no different — to aid families, the Government will provide another $500 in Child LifeSG Credits to families for each Singaporean child aged 12 and below, PM Wong announced.

Additionally, existing means-tested preschool subsidies under the Infant and Childcare Additional Subsidy Scheme and Kindergarten Fee Assistance Scheme will be extended to more families with the threshold for monthly household income raised from $12,000 to $15,000, benefiting more than 60,000 families.

The monthly household income threshold for the Student Care Fee Assistance will also be raised from $4,500 to $6,500, PM Wong said.

"Beyond this enhancement, we are undertaking a holistic review of the student care sector to study how to better meet the caregiving needs of families with primary school-aged children," he added.

No action is required from existing beneficiaries of any of the schemes, according to the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

Enhanced ComLink+ progress packages

PM Wong also promised continued assistance to lower-income families in Singapore with ComLink+, which sees lower-income families paired with a dedicated family coach who works with them to guide them forward.

A new payout of $500 per quarter will be provided for all ComLink+ families who make commitment to work with family coaches and take active steps forward, making progress, PM Wong said.

Progress will also be further rewarded with enhanced additional payouts of up to $50,000 across employment, debt clearance, saving for home ownership and preschool education, according to MOF.

The Government will also provide more of these payouts in cash to help these lower-income families meet immediate needs. Money will also still be set aside in their CPF accounts to ensure longer-term financial security.

More information will be provided during the Ministry of Social and Family Development's Committee of Supply, Wong stated.

Minister of State Goh Pei Ming is also leading a taskforce to determine how more meaningful support can be provided to persons with disabilities and their families through the different stages of their life, he added.

"We look forward to the recommendations of the taskforce. Strengthening support for persons with disabilities is a key priority for the Government and a shared responsibility for all of us."

[[nid:729810]]

For more on Budget 2026, visit our microsite.

khooyihang@asiaone.com