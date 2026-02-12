Budget 2026: Smoking becomes more expensive as govt increases tobacco tax by 20%

The Government will raise the tax on all tobacco products by 20 per cent from Thursday (Feb 12) to discourage consumption, announced Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2026 statement.

Smokers will now have to fork out 58.9 cents for each stick of cigarette, up from 49.1 cents now.

The tobacco tax was last raised in Budget 2023 when it went up by 15 per cent.

Revenue from tobacco duties in the three-year period between 2022 and 2024 reached a total of $3.24 billion.

Following the increase, the additional revenue collected from tobacco duties is expected to reach $150 million per annum, a Ministry of Finance spokesperson told AsiaOne.

