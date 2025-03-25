Bugis hotel employee charged for allegedly molesting female tourist

A male employee at a Bugis capsule hotel was taken to court on Monday (March 24) for allegedly molesting a female tourist at the accommodation.

The 41-year-old Bangladeshi national is accused of outraging the modesty of a 45-year-old woman at The Room @ Bugis on Saturday afternoon.

The man had hugged the victim tightly and stopped her from leaving so as to commit the acts, stated court documents obtained by AsiaOne.

A gag order was issued to protect the victim's identity.

In a now-deleted post on social media platform Threads, the tourist claimed the employee had pushed her on a bed and attempted to sexually assault her, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The victim told Zaobao in a subsequent interview that she was travelling solo in Singapore and had booked her trip from March 16 to 25.

According to her, guests at the capsule hotel were mainly backpackers, and there was only one worker in the hotel. The beds were covered only by a translucent curtain, she said.

Following the assault, the tourist said she was overwhelmed with fear and felt at a loss on what to do. She subsequently made a police report and booked a different hotel for her stay.

The woman added that the incident has left her traumatised and she intends to seek professional help after she returns home.

The hotel manager, surnamed Lin, told 8world that the accused's employment was terminated after he was charged, and the hotel is contacting the victim to provide assistance.

Lin said the accused is married with children and he had worked in a relevant industry before coming to Singapore. He added that the hotel conducts background checks during hiring and will strengthen its screening process following this incident.

The manager stated that the hotel will also conduct more frequent patrols and possibly require male employees to wear body cameras when they enter the female dormitories.

