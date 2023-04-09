Bukit Batok BTO site lapses due to challenging terrain conditions and supply issues

The lapses in earth control measures at a Build-To-Order (BTO) project in Bukit Batok were the result of terrain constraints and supply issues, said the Ministry of National Development (MND) and Housing Board.

Responding to queries, MND and HDB on Saturday said common industry practice is for earth control measures to be implemented before earth-related works start.

In the case of the Bukit Batok Hillside Park site, such works had to be carried out in stages owing to the hilly terrain, MND and HDB said in a joint statement.

From Feb 7, some parts of the site were cleared to erect hoardings, put in place earth control measures, and create safe access routes for vehicles.

The works were carried out in line with the environmental management and monitoring plan (EMMP) for the site. The EMMP is aimed at reducing the environmental impact of site works, the statement added.

The contractor, however, was unable to cover some areas of exposed earth in one day, as required by the EMMP, because of a temporary supply issue.

“There could have been better coordination in the supply of materials for the ongoing works,” said the statement.

The supply issue has since been resolved and all the exposed areas within and outside the hoardings have been covered with biodegradable earth control blankets, it said.

On March 23, national water agency PUB discovered breaches in measures to contain and treat water containing silt, mud, rocks and sand before it was discharged into drains. PUB then stopped the clearance of forested areas at the West Glades BTO project site.

The site in Bukit Batok Hillside Park is an important node for wildlife to travel between Tengah and Bukit Batok, said MND and HDB.

The joint statement clarified that PUB did not issue a formal stop-work order for the lapses, but had worked with HDB to direct the contractor to speed up the construction of proper cut-off drains with silt fences before site clearance work could continue.

HDB, together with its EMMP consultant, contractor, and representatives from the National Parks Board (NParks) had met members of the Nature Society (Singapore) (NSS) last Monday and Tuesday to discuss the measures. The meeting included Mr Tony O’Dempsey of the NSS, who wrote about the breaches on social media.

The statement said: “There was a good exchange of views, and we thank NSS members for their feedback.”

Mr O’Dempsey, in a Facebook post last Thursday, said the lack of synchronisation between the clearance works and earth control measures show that better coordination is needed across all parties involved.

He said he estimated that the earth control works could be completed within a week.

Mr O’Dempsey also said clearance works in two of four vegetated areas on the site should not have occurred before earth control measures were complete for lowland sections.

However, HDB and MND said all land clearance in the area was for hoarding and earth control measure works.

Some land around sections in one area with bamboo also had to be cleared to allow the EMMP consultant to ensure there were no bamboo bats roosting there before works proceeded further, said MND and HDB.

In a separate statement, Mr Ryan Lee, group director for the NParks National Biodiversity Centre, said the site is known to have wild boars, and with public safety a key concern, hoardings were put up to prevent wild boars from escaping and getting on the roads and into residential areas.

Mr Lee added that NParks visited the site and found that biodiversity-related measures like bamboo clusters to help relocate bamboo bats were in place.

He said: “NParks will study the feedback on using other methods to limit the movement of wild boars while allowing other animals to be shepherded from hoarded areas.”

MND and HDB said the EMMP for the area was published on March 28 – along with the EMMP for Tengah North and Tengah South – to share with the public the approach adopted in these plans for the area spanning Tengah to Bukit Batok.

Government agencies contacted by The Straits Times did not respond to queries on the timeline for EMMPs to be made public.

Nature Society (Singapore) member Tony O’Dempsey’s map of the site clearance for the West Glades Build-to-Order project. PHOTO: TONY O’DEMPSEY

As part of the development process for projects, developers may be required to develop an EMMP and ensure that contractors comply with the plan under the supervision of the project manager and advice of the EMMP consultant, said Mr Lee.

While works are ongoing, the EMMP consultant carries out regular inspections of the project site and submits the findings to agencies, HDB and MND said.

The frequency of site visits will depend on the site conditions, and proposed scope of works and mitigation measures, MND and HDB added.

