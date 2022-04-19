Bukit Batok clinic staff kicks pram after woman flings brochures at her; crying boy tries to placate them

A child was inadvertently caught in the crossfire of two squabbling women at a clinic along ​​Bukit Batok Street 41.

Taking to Facebook on Sunday (April 17), Anna Kim described a "bad experience" with her six-year-old son at Everhealth Family Clinic & Surgery located at Le Quest Mall at Bukit Batok.

While claiming that the doctor was "so afraid of his patients", Kim claimed that the medical consultation was held along the corridor of the clinic.

The angry mother posted: "My son just have breathless[ness] after [the] vaccine, and without checking anything he give MC for 5 days [sic].

"Receptionist was so rude. Please avoid this clinic!"

A day later, a video of what happened right after that fateful clinic visit surfaced on social media.

In a now-deleted TikTok video that was reshared on several social media pages, it showed two women – Kim and a clinic staff – yelling at each other outside the clinic, while a boy watched helplessly from the side.

After the clinic staff kicked a pram in frustration, Kim gestured that she would "call the police", but her son pleaded with her not to do so.

The boy was also seen tearfully begging the pair to "calm down" and to "stop talking", but to no avail.

In the comments, netizens were heartbroken that this boy was in the way of two squabbling adults.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

In a Facebook post shared on the same day, Everhealth Medical & Everhealth Family Clinic apologised for "causing public alarm over the TikTok video".

"Please give us some time to look into the matter with the parties concerned," they added.

Some netizens blamed the clinic staff for her "violent behaviour" of kicking a pram at Kim and her son.

Hundreds of angry netizens also voiced their displeasure towards the clinic by leaving one-star ratings on Google review.

But is the clinic staff completely at fault?

Some netizens didn't think so, after another video of the incident surfaced on social media.

In the 40-second clip, it showed Kim flinging several brochures towards the clinic staff and knocking an item off the counter before storming out of the clinic.

"Clearly the mother started the thing," a netizen said.

But another netizen suggested that there were no winners in this argument, only losers.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Sgfollowsall

