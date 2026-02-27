'Owe money pay money': Man leaves debtor note at Bukit Batok flat, arrested for loanshark harassment

A 32-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (Feb 28) for his suspected involvement in a case of loanshark harassment.

The alleged crime took place at about 7.25pm on Monday at a residential unit along Bukit Batok East Avenue 3.

A photograph showing a debtor's note left at the unit's gate reads: "First warning. Owe money pay money."

Police said the man was identified by officers from Jurong Police Division through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras.

The offence of loanshark harassment carries a penalty of up to five years' jail and a fine of up to $50,000. In addition, those found guilty may receive up to six strokes of the cane.

The police also advised members of the public to stay away from loansharks and not to assist or work with them in any way.

Those who suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in loansharking activities can call the police at 999.

