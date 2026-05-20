PAB rider taken to hospital after accident in Bukit Batok; woman assisting with investigations

A 28-year-old male power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider was taken to hospital on Tuesday (May 19) after an accident in Bukit Batok.

The accident, involving the PAB and a car, happened at about 5.35pm along Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 towards Bukit Batok East Avenue 2, outside Regent Heights condominium.

A photograph of the accident shared on a motoring chat group shows four paramedics trying to stabilise the rider. The damaged PAB is seen near him.

Meanwhile, at least two security guards from the condominium helped to direct traffic during the evening peak hour.

A woman dressed in a yellow floral top was seen standing near the injured man, but it is unclear if she was the driver involved in the accident.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said the rider was conscious when taken to National University Hospital.

The police added that a 48-year-old female car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

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editor@asiaone.com