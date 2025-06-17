Bukit Merah hawker slams 'unacceptable' utensil theft after losing more than 40 forks, 10 plates in just over 2 weeks

He chose stainless steel utensils for his stall to care for the environment, but who's looking out for him?

The owner of burger stall Kine at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre has claimed that customers have been stealing their cutlery, with 41 forks and 10 plates going missing in just 16 days.

In a Facebook video posted on June 11, a sign at the front of the stall drew attention to the situation showing the number of forks and plates taken from their stall.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DKwSjJwvqu6/[/embed]

"As a small Singapore business promoting sustainability, we kindly request their return," the sign read. "Authorities will be involved soon."

It also highlighted the unique plate that Kine uses for their business — a flat, square slate with rounded edges.

The video ended with a plea: "Can anyone out there please help us?"

Speaking with AsiaOne, Kine's owner Ray Chen shared that he started noticing his utensils disappearing four days after introducing them to customers.

"I was stunned to discover that 10 plates and 16 forks had vanished within a mere three days," said Chen, 38.

"The scale of this loss was deeply unexpected, highlighting the alarming prevalence of theft at the hawker centre," he added.

Keeping track of customers is not practical either, as he is busy during peak service hours, and observing diners as they eat would feel intrusive, he said.

Chen also explained that after nearly half of his inventory of forks was stolen, he was reluctant to use the remaining 50 forks as the thefts persisted.

The hawker has since switched to using disposable wooden forks as a temporary measure, but these cost over three times more than plastic alternatives, which are less environmentally sustainable, he claimed.

Although he declined to reveal the total cost of the losses, Chen shared with AsiaOne that the large plates are valued at approximately $3 each, the medium ones at $2 and the forks at $1 apiece.

Thefts an 'unchangeable reality'?

Chen made a police report on June 12 but has yet to receive updates on any actions taken, he said.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the police confirmed that a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

At present, Chen offers customers a choice of using the remaining metal forks or disposable wooden ones.

"Many customers have expressed sympathy for our plight, while most fellow hawkers — resigned to the situation — advise abandoning metal utensils altogether, viewing the thefts as an unchangeable reality," he told AsiaOne.

Chen, however, believes this is not true, explaining that the root issue lies in a "disconnect between patrons and hawkers".

He added that utensil theft at ABC Brickworks has been so pervasive that hawkers are allocated $50 annually to compensate for losses — a sum Chen burned through in less than a month.

"If we can remind people that hawkers, like them, are striving to earn an honest living, they might recognise that taking utensils is not a trivial act — it is theft from hardworking individuals, causing genuine harm," he said.

This is particularly significant for Chen, who said he uses metal utensils to prioritise the health of fellow Singaporeans.

"My mission is to craft delicious, lactose-free burgers that everyone can enjoy comfortably. Why, then, would anyone choose to steal from a small business dedicated to serving its community?" Chen wondered.

He added that it has been disheartening to hear some online dismiss this incident as "Singapore culture", normalising such behaviour.

Chen said: "Accepting petty crime and eroded integrity is not the path forward for our nation."

Aside from the police and media, Chen also plans to work with Queenstown SMC MP Eric Chua in hopes of developing strategies to deter theft.

He stressed that it is "unacceptable" to normalise the loss of utensils, especially for elderly hawkers who work hard to make an honest living, as such thefts "undermine their livelihoods".

Chen said that he will continue to rely on wooden utensils as a temporary measure as he seeks out more affordable metal forks.

[[nid:716389]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com