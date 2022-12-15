Bukit Merah household take stairs instead of lift due to neighbour's clutter – including a gas cylinder

A cluttered and hazardous corridor greets a family in Bukit Merah whenever they open their front door.

Stomp contributor Cinop, a resident on the seventh floor of Block 2 Jalan Bukit Ho Swee, said that the clutter blocks his way to the lift, which is located "on the other side of the corridor".

As such, he and his family have had no choice but to use the staircase.

Cinop told Stomp on Sunday (Dec 11): "It has been like this for almost one week. My family and I have to climb up and down the stairs because the lift is on the other side of the corridor.

"I reported this via the OneService app (pictured below) but nothing has been done.

PHOTO: Stomp

"Till when will I need to climb up and down the stairs with my little ones? It is very disappointing and frustrating whenever I open my door to look at this every day.

"What should I do now? Push the items to the bin? Or does anyone have any further solutions?

"It is also a potential fire hazard because there is a 5kg gas cylinder at the side wall."

In response to a Stomp query, Jalan Besar Town Council said it received feedback with regard to obstruction of the common corridor on the seventh storey of the block on Dec 12, at around 10am.

"The feedback provider did not indicate the unit number," the town council told Stomp in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 14).

"Our team was immediately deployed to check the block and they discovered excessive items placed along the corridor outside a particular unit. Our officer approached the unit for verification, but no one answered the door.

"Among the items found outside the flat was a gas cylinder. For the safety of residents, our team removed the gas cylinder immediately.

"We have also served advisories to the owner of the unit to remove the excessive items along the corridor and will follow up closely on this.

"The town council would like to remind residents not to obstruct the common corridors and passageways for the safety and convenience of everyone."

