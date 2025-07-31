Bukit Panjang LRT to close on 2 Sundays for testing, all BPLRT stations to get new wheelchair-friendly lifts

There will be no train service on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) on two Sundays — Aug 31 and Sept 21 — to allow for integration testing of a new communications-based train control signalling system with new third-generation and upgraded second-generation light rail vehicles (LRVs).



"This (closure) is needed to provide a longer period for continuous testing of the new signalling system simulating actual operating conditions", said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT in a joint statement on Wednesday (July 30).

LTA and SMRT added that the the new signalling system is similar to that used on MRT lines and allows "better control of train speeds" so that commuters can "enjoy smoother and more reliable rides".

The closures will allow the system to be comprehensively and rigorously tested, over a longer period, to ensure proper integration with the new and upgraded LRVs.

Signalling system works are expected to be completed and deployed by end-2025.

During the closures, a shuttle bus service — LRT shuttle B — will operate in the direction of BLRT service B, at a frequency of five to 15 minutes.

New and upgraded LRVs, lift upgrading at all BPLRT stations

LTA also provided an update on the BPLRT renewal programme which started in 2022.

It said that 14 of 19 new third-generation LRVs and 11 of the 13 upgraded second-generations LRVs have been deployed for service. The remaining new and upgraded LRVs will be deployed by end-2025.

All BPLRT stations will also be getting new lifts which are more convenient for wheelchair-users.

"They will come with tilted floor indicators to improve visibility, rear wall mirrors, and operating panels along the side of the car. Lift buttons will also be larger and illuminated for better visibility," said LTA.

The current lifts have been operating since BPLRT service began in November 1999.

