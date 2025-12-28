Award Banner
Bukit Panjang LRT to close on Jan 25 for system renewal works, shuttle bus available
The closure will facilitate the migration of Bukit Panjang LRT’s interim Operations Control Centre (OCC) to the refurbished OCC.
PHOTO: AsiaOne file
The Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) is scheduled to close on Jan 25 for system renewal works, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Dec 26.

This is to facilitate the migration of BPLRT's interim Operations Control Centre (OCC) to the refurbished control centre.

Commuters can take existing bus services or make use of LRT Shuttle B, which will run from Choa Chu Kang to Bukit Panjang via Petir every five to 15 minutes.

Renewal work to enhance BPLRT's reliability began in 2018 and are expected to be completed by 2026.

