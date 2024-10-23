Bukit Panjang LRT service resumes following overnight urgent repairs

SINGAPORE — The service between Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang LRT stations resumed on the morning of Wednesday (Oct 23) after overnight repairs.

In a Facebook update at 5.07am on Wednesday, SMRT said train service resumed at 5am and free regular bus services have stopped.

"Our engineers successfully repaired the short segment of power rail and brought the faulty train back to the depot for further checks," said the operator, adding that it has conducted investigations and found that the rescue train is functioning properly.

"[The rescue train] was unable to move because of the deflated tyre from the faulty train."

Commuters heading home during the evening peak hour on Tuesday were hit by a train breakdown that stalled service between Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang LRT stations.

In an earlier update on Tuesday, SMRT said it was ending train services along the affected stretch about 1.5 hours earlier than usual to carry out urgent repairs.

SMRT said: "Our engineers have assessed the situation. We need to end passenger service earlier at 10pm between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang stations for urgent repair works.

"Train service on the loop side between Bukit Panjang and Senja stations remains available via Service B."

News of the train breakdown first came at nearly 6pm on Tuesday, when SMRT said a train had stalled near Teck Whye station at about 5.20pm, and that commuters in the train got off safely at the Teck Whye station platform.

SMRT then rolled out shuttle train services between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang, it said in an earlier Facebook post.

Train services between Bukit Panjang and Petir via Service A and Senja via Service B were not affected.

Bus services that usually ply the routes between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang remained available, and commuters were able to use them for free, SMRT added.

SMRT said: "To move the faulty train, a rescue train had to be deployed to move it to the depot. However, the rescue train was unable to successfully move the faulty train."

A tyre on the faulty train also deflated, SMRT said, causing the train to sag on one end, leading to a bar under the carriage coming into contact with the power rail.

"To prevent further damage to both the train and the power rail, we will jack up the train, replace the deflated tyre, and restore the train to its correct height before hauling it back to the depot tonight.

"Our engineers and technicians will work through the night to restore services as soon as possible."

[BPLRT] CLEARED: Normal train service for BPLRT will resume at the start of passenger service hours. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) October 22, 2024

Free bus services between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Panjang were available for the rest of the evening.

"We are sorry for affecting your journey this evening," SMRT said.

The last time train service was disrupted on the LRT line was on Sept 5, when there was no service between Bukit Panjang and Senja stations at about 5am due to a signalling fault.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.