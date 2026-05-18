Man, 68, dies after falling onto track in front of oncoming train at Segar LRT station

Train services between Senja and Bukit Panjang LRT stations were suspended on Monday (May 18) morning after a 68-year-old man fell onto the track in front of an oncoming train.

In response to AsiaOne’s queries, the police said the man was found motionless and pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

They do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Rail operator SMRT announced the disruption on social media at about 6am. It added at 6.52am that the disruption was due to a track intrusion, which affected services between Senja and Petir stations.

In a statement at 7.08am, SMRT said a man was seen to have fallen onto the track near Segar station.

"Train services between Petir and Senja stations, in both directions, were temporarily suspended to allow the police safe access to the track for investigations," it added.

Free bridging and regular bus services were activated to support affected commuters.

In a statement at 10.17am, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai said train service between Petir and Senja stations has resumed.



He said that the man had fallen onto the tracks at about 5am, and that SMRT will continue to assist in police investigations.



"Our Care Team has reached out to the family during this difficult time. We thank commuters for their patience and understanding."

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

National mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

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editor@asiaone.com