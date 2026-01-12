Motorcyclist allegedly runs red light in Bukit Panjang, 'flies' into the air after colliding with car

A 25-year-old male motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Sunday (Jan 11) morning after an accident with a car in Bukit Panjang.

The accident happened at about 4.20am, at the junction of Bukit Panjang Road and Bukit Panjang Ring Road.

In a video posted by SG Road Vigilante, the motorcycle is seen travelling straight along Bukit Panjang Road when it crashes into a car turning right onto Jelebu Road.

The impact sends the motorcyclist flying across nearly two-and-a-half lanes, landing near a taxi which was turning left.

According to the Land Transport Authority's "Standard Details of Road Elements" updated on March 2025, road lane widths are between 3.2- and 3.5m-wide.

Based on dashcam footage, and matched with the traffic lights setup at the junction of Bukit Panjang Road and Bukit Panjang Ring Road, the traffic lights appear to be in the car's favour at the time of impact.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 4.20pm, and that a 25-yar-old male motorcyclist was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

The police added that the motorcyclist will be assisting with investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

