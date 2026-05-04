Roof of bus stop outside Bukit Panjang Plaza ripped off after double-decker bus hits it

The roof of a bus stop outside Bukit Panjang Plaza was knocked askew on Sunday (May 3) evening after a double-decker bus allegedly hit it while turning out from the bus bay.

An image of the incident shared by a reader of Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao shows glass shards on the ground, while the roof is misaligned at an angle.

When AsiaOne visited the scene on Monday evening, the damaged bus stop had been removed.

In its place, a gazebo was installed as a temporary shelter for commuters.

A 69-year-old eyewitness, surnamed Teo, told the Chinese daily that he heard a loud cracking sound when the incident happened.

Vincent Gay, deputy managing director of SMRT buses, told AsiaOne that the incident, involving a service 972 bus, happened at about 5.20pm when the upper left rear of the bus hit the shelter.

He added that there were no reported injuries and that all passengers continued on their journey on another bus.

SMRT has since suspended the bus captain from driving duties pending internal investigations.

The police, responding to media queries, also confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

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editor@asiaone.com