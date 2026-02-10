'Bullet holes' found in 2 HDB flat windows in Hougang; police find 38 marbles at the scene

Windows of two HDB flats in Hougang were allegedly shot with a slingshot, with a total of 12 impact holes caused by glass marbles discovered on Sunday (Feb 8).

The affected five-room flats are located on the second and third floors of Block 575 Hougang Street 51, reported Shin Min Daily News.

One of the affected residents, who wished to be known only as Wong, told the Chinese daily that she was awakened by a loud noise at around 7am before hearing the sound of glass breaking.

Fearing that another object might strike her, the IT manager said she stayed on her bed for about five minutes before getting up, only to be shocked to find two bullet-like holes in her bedroom window.

Wong added that she recalled hearing loud noises at around 4pm the previous day while sleeping on the sofa in the living room, but she did not think much of it at the time, believing something had fallen from an upper floor.

"I think it was really dangerous. My window had protective stickers on it, so the crack wasn't big and only some glass shards fell out, but if I had been standing by the window at the time, I would definitely have been injured," she said.

Another resident, Fang Ziliang (transliteration), 35, told Shin Min that he was playing games in his room in the early hours of Sunday when he heard a loud bang at around 4am or 5am and, upon checking his window, found three bullet-like holes.

Fang also said that his parents had heard a loud noise on Friday night but did not realise that their bedroom window had been damaged, as they were watching television in the living room at the time.

He added that his family has lived in the flat for more than 30 years and this was the first time they had experienced such an incident.

Reporters who went to the scene saw at least 10 police officers, who had cordoned off the driveway below the HDB block.

Around 38 glass marbles, each approximately 5mm to 8mm in diameter, were also reportedly found at the scene. No marbles were found inside the affected units.

In reply to queries from AsiaOne, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 7.40am on Sunday.

No injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

