Bullying and violence in school: Vigilantism can complicate matters, says Chan Chun Sing

When it comes to cases of bullying and violence in schools, vigilantism from adults can complicate the situation, Chan Chun Sing said on Tuesday (Feb 4).

He was responding to parliamentary questions filed by Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa, who asked about two incidents at Admiralty Secondary School that surfaced online in January.

"No one should be bullied, no one wants to be bullied, and no one should bully," the education minister said.

MOE monitors cases of bullying within and outside schools, as well as online and offline, Chan added.

While cases of physical bullying are relatively stable and manageable, he pointed out that other associated issues that have emerged online are worrying.

The virality of social media posts has "heightened sensitivities" and increased "social media vigilante actions", which could normalise extreme behaviour and hinder rehabilitative actions.

"The unhelpful involvement of even a minority of adults can complicate the situation and compound the challenges faced in guiding our students," Chan said.

When such incidents happen, some may react reflexively or emotionally. But the court of public opinion often has an incomplete view of the matter.

"MOE is particularly concerned when adults take to social media or turn up in our schools to threaten our staff, demanding action on behalf of their children or even threatening the other children," the minister said. "This is wrong."

The education ministry will not tolerate such actions, and will take firm action to safeguard the well-being of staff and students while working to counsel and discipline any students involved in bullying.

The recent incidents also saw school leaders getting flamed online while their institutions were "unfairly represented" and educators' efforts to support affected students were left unacknowledged, Chan said.

Parents are the most important role models for their children, the minister added.

"If we act like bullies, online or offline, they will too. Threatening, doxxing and being disrespectful to other children and teachers are not actions that make our children better."

Instead, these actions could take up the time and bandwidth of teachers at the expense of children, and shielding children from the consequences of their actions could also teach them the wrong lessons, the minister explained.

"Let us not let the unrepresentative actions of a small minority colour the perception and behaviour of our children, parents, teachers and schools," Chan said.

"As parents and members of the public, let us work with our teachers to be positive role models, carefully considering how we should respond in ways that are helpful and kind."

Punishment and rehabilitation

The minister also shed light on the alleged bullying and assault cases at Admiralty Secondary School.

A Facebook post by a former student's mother claimed that bullying caused the 15-year-old to fall into depression, and take her own life.

Addressing the girl's suicide, which happened in 2023, Chan said: "The causes and possible triggers for suicides are complex and multifaceted.

"When it happens, our school leaders seek to extend help to affected students and families and work closely with families in managing their grief."

While MOE typically does not disclose details of such incidents to the public out of respect for the family's privacy, this has left school leaders and teachers vulnerable to misunderstanding.

"Given that this particular student's case has now been made known to the public, I would like to assure members of the house that the school had gone above and beyond in supporting this student when she was experiencing emotional challenges," the minister said.

Chan also said that initial investigations into a case of alleged assault in the school found that it was the result of an altercation between two students.

On Jan 7, a Sec 1 student allegedly hit a classmate with a plastic bottle, causing the latter to suffer a wound on his head.

"The student who struck the other student has been suspended and will face further disciplinary actions when he returns to school," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the school has maintained communication with the victim's parents, providing learning support for the child and monitoring his well-being.

The student has since returned to school.

"The school will also facilitate the restoration of relationships between the two students when they are both back in school," Chan added.

"The objective of these educative and restorative efforts is to help students learn and grow through these experiences."

