Bumper cars? Youths repeatedly crash into each other while driving through Carros Centre

Is this a game of Need for Speed or extreme bumper cars?

Four youths were captured on camera recklessly driving two cars through Carros Centre's carpark on Saturday (Jan 16). The videos, which appeared to be recorded by one of them, were uploaded onto their personal Instagram accounts before they were reposted onto various public social media sites.

Throughout a minute-long video compilation, two of the youths could be seen chasing a black Nissan Sunny up the ramp leading to the carpark and repeatedly ramming their own car into it.

The chase continued through the main carpark itself, where several other cars were parked. The pair appeared to crash into the back of the Nissan once again, right in front of another moving vehicle and an inflatable mascot.

The video cut off just as the driver threw open his door, right after forcefully swerving into the front of the Nissan and appearing to crash into it again.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokeperson for Carros Centre only said that "there is no information to be released".

Netizens were appalled by the youths' brazen behaviour, pointing out how not only did their thoughtless actions put their lives in danger but also others around them.

Some also noticed how the driver in the video didn't even have his seatbelt on.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

While a few netizens suggested that the two cars might have been up for scrapping, the haphazard manner in which they drove could still count as dangerous driving under the law.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is considered reckless or dangerous if a person drives their vehicle in a manner or speed that is considered dangerous to the public. It is also an offence to drive without due care or reasonable consideration for others on the road.

The penalties for dangerous driving depends on the extent of harm caused by the driver. First-time offenders who do not cause hurt, grievous hurt or death may be sentenced to a year of imprisonment, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

