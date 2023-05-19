'The bumper was all gone': Police arrest woman whose car landed in drain along Upper Thomson Road

SINGAPORE — A driver was arrested for suspected drink-driving after her car crashed into a drain in Upper Thomson Road on Thursday (May 18) morning.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 4.15am and the woman's car is believed to have "self-skidded" along Upper Thomson Road towards Sembawang Road.

SCDF said the 39-year-old driver was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The woman was subsequently arrested for suspected drink-driving, police said.

A 37-year-old man, who was the driver of another car that was not involved in the accident, was at the scene and was also arrested for suspected drink-driving.

A building consultant living in a 22nd-storey flat in Sin Ming Court, who wanted to be known as Ang, said a long and loud bang woke him up.

The car had crashed through a green fence near the Esso Windsor petrol station and knocked down several saplings, said a witness.

The 60-year-old said: "I was quite worried but as I didn't see any incident at the junction of Upper Thomson Road and Sin Ming Avenue, where accidents usually occur, I thought it wasn't so serious and went back to sleep."

As he drove out for breakfast at about 8.30am, Mr Ang was surprised to see that a car had crashed through a green fence near the Esso Windsor petrol station, knocked down several saplings and landed in a drain, scattering debris on the road.

He said: "The bumper was all gone... It would have been quite bad if the car had hit the petrol station nearby, as that could have caused a fire and even an explosion."

Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of drink-driving, drivers can be fined up to $10,000 and jailed for up to a year for the first offence.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to $20,000 and jailed for up to two years.

