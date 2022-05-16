Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi Airport suspended after 17 people down with gastroenteritis

A Burger & Lobster restaurant located at Jewel Changi Airport has been suspended from Monday (May 16) till further notice. This comes after 17 people fell ill after consuming food at the restaurant between May 7 and 15, 2022.

In a joint statement by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Monday evening, it stated that they are investigating six incidents of gastroenteritis that occurred within the time period.

Four people were hospitalised, with one already discharged. The three remaining hospitalised cases are currently stable, MOH and SFA added.

Burger & Lobster, which originated in the UK, has two outlets in Singapore, with the other restaurant located in Raffles Hotel.

