'Burning feeling' in eyes: 70 Springdale Primary School students sent home with mystery condition

Students at Springdale Primary School were afflicted with a mysterious condition on Monday (Jan 25) — 70 of them were sent home after experiencing eye irritation.

A parent told Mothership that the school contacted them at 12.40pm that day, saying that their daughter had complained of eye irritation.

The girl's eyes did not appear red or sore but the "burning sensation" had continued even after she went home.

They also sought medical help as advised by the school, but the doctor was unable to diagnose her due to insufficient information, the parent said.

The school, located in Anchorvale, said on Jan 26 that they were unable to "ascertain the cause of the incident" but have thoroughly cleaned and ventilated the classrooms as a precautionary measure.

"We immediately attended to the students and alerted their parents, some of whom sought medical attention," they added.

While most of the affected students returned to school on Tuesday, some students are still resting at home, CNA reported.

In response to the incident, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said that the air quality readings near the primary school were within the normal range.

The agency added that they have not received any "similar feedback in the vicinity of the school, or any upsurge in air quality feedback during the time of the incident."

NEA said that they are working with the school to investigate the cause of the incident, and investigations are ongoing.

"The school is working with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident, and will continue to monitor the well-being of our students closely," Springdale Primary added.

