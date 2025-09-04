Burst pipe at City Square Mall sends shoppers scurrying; management blames dislodged sprinkler pipe

A sprinkler pipe at City Square Mall burst on Wednesday evening (Sept 3), prompting shoppers to flee the affected area.

Pictures posted on Xiaohongshu showed water gushing out of the pipe, which was above a KFC outlet located at basement one of the mall.

Parts of the ceiling seemingly also collapsed, with wires seen to be hanging above the eatery.

A video posted to TikTok by Olympic wrestling coach Ali Parvin also showed customers of the fast food joint leaving their food behind as the brown-coloured liquid flowed towards them.

The liquid from the pipe can also be seen flowing into the underpass towards Farrer Park MRT station.

Sprinkler pipe dislodged

A City Square Mall spokesperson told AsiaOne that they were alerted to the incident at about 7.40pm.

"Within minutes, the operations and security teams began redirecting traffic from the affected area while the cleaning team was activated to begin clearing the affected area," the spokesperson said.

"Our operations team deployed to the area identified the source to be a dislodged sprinkler pipe, and the related pump was promptly deactivated."

The spokesperson reassured that the mall's operations team was working closely with relevant parties to investigate the cause of the burst pipe and carry out repairs.

As of Thursday morning, most basement one and all basement two shops are open for business as usual.

"Efforts are also underway to reinstate two affected units as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to our tenants' businesses," said the spokesperson.

