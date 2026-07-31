Family left 'traumatised' after car nearly collides with bus driving against traffic in Woodlands

A car driver and his family were shocked when their vehicle came face-to-face with a bus driving against traffic after allegedly making an illegal U-turn.

The near miss occurred at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 2 and Avenue 5 at about 8.25pm on Thursday (July 30).

Sameem, 45, told AsiaOne that he was turning right into Avenue 5 when bus service 901 suddenly appeared in his lane.

Fortunately, he reacted in time by slowing down, preventing a collision.

"Had I not been alert, I believe I will not be here now," the private-hire driver said, revealing that his three children and brother-in-law were in the car.

Dashcam footage posted by Sameem on TikTok shows that service 901 had turned into Avenue 5 instead of keeping straight on Avenue 2 to reach its next stop.

The bus then makes a U-turn and goes against the flow of traffic on Avenue 5 to turn back into Avenue 2.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@love1111011/video/7668316947041520916[/embed]

Sameem claimed that the bus captain did not sound the horn to warn oncoming vehicles.

"Had the traffic signal come earlier, and if me or a motorcycle had turned in, then it is game over. This could have endangered me and my whole family," he told AsiaOne.

"My kids and family are traumatised by the incident."

Sameem added that his brother-in-law has reported the incident to bus operator SMRT and the Land Transport Authority.

He appealed for the issue to be investigated seriously, adding that such "reckless driving" can lead to accidents.

AsiaOne has reached out to SMRT for comment.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com